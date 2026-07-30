Former Packer Green Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis

Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green has announced that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The 49-year-old revealed his condition during an interview on the "Go Long" podcast with host Tyler Dunne. Green shared that he was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's in January 2025 after experiencing symptoms like twitching in his sleep and short-term memory loss.

Green, who is the Packers' all-time leading rusher with 8,322 yards, played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Packers, Seattle Seahawks, and Houston Texans. He decided to go public with his diagnosis after informing his family first. Green emphasized the importance of awareness and early diagnosis, especially considering the head trauma associated with football. He said, "It needs to be up front. It needs to be a topic that's always hit."

Despite the challenges, Green remains optimistic, focusing on a healthy lifestyle with proper medication and diet. He joins other NFL players, like former Tennessee Titan Chris Johnson, who recently announced his battle with ALS. Green's diagnosis follows that of another Packers legend, Brett Favre, who revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2024.

Green's career was marked by his powerful performances on the field, including a standout season in 2003 with 405 regular season touches, a rare accomplishment in NFL history.