iHeartRadio Spotlight: Beyonce Finally Debuts New Song 'MORNING DEW (DONK)'

By Tony M. Centeno

July 31, 2026

Beyoncé recently surprised fans by finally releasing her long-lost song, and it's the latest track to shine bright under iHeartRadio's Spotlight.

Earlier this month, the decorated singer-actress celebrated Independence Day by dropping the full version of her long-awaited song "MORNING DEW (DONK)." Bey teamed up with Pharrell Williams, The-Dream, and Darius Dixon a.k.a DIXSON to write the song. Although its Beyonce's first solo track in over two years, "MORNING DEW (DONK)" was originally recorded during her studio sessions leading up to the release of her self-titled visual album in 2013. The track eventually leaked on social media in 2021, and the full demo appeared two years later.

Beyoncé dropped "MORNING DEW (DONK)" with a brand-new lyric video featuring archival footage directed by Cliff Watts. The visuals stem from Watts' photoshoot for Bey's 25th birthday, which resulted in her memorable Sports Illustrated cover photo in February 2007. The song also kicks off the 60-day countdown to Beyoncé's 45th birthday and the 20th anniversary of her second studio album B'DAY. The mother of three plans to celebrate the milestone by re-issuing the album on September 4, 2026.

You can listen to Beyoncé's "MORNING DEW (DONK)" on all of iHeartRadio's R&B stations all day long. Watch the lyric video below.

Beyoncé
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