Beyoncé recently surprised fans by finally releasing her long-lost song, and it's the latest track to shine bright under iHeartRadio's Spotlight.



Earlier this month, the decorated singer-actress celebrated Independence Day by dropping the full version of her long-awaited song "MORNING DEW (DONK)." Bey teamed up with Pharrell Williams, The-Dream, and Darius Dixon a.k.a DIXSON to write the song. Although its Beyonce's first solo track in over two years, "MORNING DEW (DONK)" was originally recorded during her studio sessions leading up to the release of her self-titled visual album in 2013. The track eventually leaked on social media in 2021, and the full demo appeared two years later.