Iran Buys 400 Missile Launchers From China, Report Says

According to a recent report by Reuters, Iran has agreed to purchase up to 400 handheld missile launchers from China. The deal, valued between $60 million and $70 million, involves the acquisition of man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS), including the QW-12 and FN-16 missiles. The first shipment is expected to arrive within weeks.

The agreement was reportedly made with Hong Kong-based Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, acting as an intermediary between Iran and the Chinese supplier. However, China's Foreign Ministry has dismissed the report as "completely groundless," emphasizing China's role in promoting peace and ending conflicts.

The portable missile systems are designed to target low-flying aircraft, helicopters, and drones, providing Iran with a flexible defense capability. These systems can be quickly deployed and relocated, making them harder to detect and destroy.

The delivery route is expected to transit from Urumqi in western China through Pakistan into Iran. Pakistan's military has denied any involvement in the transportation of these systems. Meanwhile, the United States has expressed concerns over the deal, with President Donald Trump warning that involvement in the Iran conflict could be detrimental for China or Russia.

Iran has been exploring overland routes to discreetly import military equipment and replenish its weapons stockpiles depleted during conflicts with the U.S. and Israel. The reported purchase highlights Iran's efforts to rebuild its military capabilities and strengthen defense ties with China, which could have significant implications for regional security.