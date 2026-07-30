Japan Quake Death Toll Rises To 30

The death toll from Tuesday's (July 28) devastating earthquake in southern Japan has increased to 30, as reported by local authorities. The magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the island of Kyushu, causing widespread destruction, including the collapse of a shopping mall and a paper mill. Emergency crews have been working tirelessly to locate survivors trapped in the debris.

According to CNN, the Aeon Mall in Kumamoto suffered a partial collapse, likely due to a gas explosion, resulting in several fatalities. Rescue teams are in a "race against time" to reach those still trapped. The Nippon Paper factory also experienced a collapse, contributing to the rising death toll.

Thousands of residents have been displaced, with many now residing in shelters. The earthquake has left numerous homes without water or electricity, compounding the challenges faced by the affected communities. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has mobilized thousands of military personnel to aid in the rescue and relief efforts, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

The region, still recovering from a larger quake in 2016, has seen significant infrastructure damage, including buckled bridges and damaged historic sites. Despite Japan's advanced earthquake preparedness measures, the scale of destruction highlights the ongoing risks posed by the country's location on the "Ring of Fire."

BBC reports that the Aeon Mall's operator confirmed the deaths of three workers and stated that three more remain unaccounted for. The search continues at both the mall and the paper factory, with authorities warning of potential aftershocks.

The earthquake's impact has disrupted operations at major facilities, including Honda's motorcycle factory and other industrial plants. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with a focus on providing aid and restoring essential services to the affected areas.