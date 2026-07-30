Proposing to Madison Beer was “for sure” more nerve-wracking than Justin Herbert’s first start in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback responded to a question about the two major life events in a recent press conference, revealing that “the proposal for sure,” was the more nerve-wracking moment between the two, according to PEOPLE.

The NFL star, 28, popped the question to Beer, 27, after nearly a year of dating. The bride-to-be wrote, “meet my fiancé,” as she shared the sweet engagement photos — which included a few glimpses of the stunning ring, which Beer seemingly hinted at during an appearance on the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast — on Instagram earlier this week. The couple began dating in August 2025. Beer and Herbert publicly confirmed their relationship in October 2025, when they shared a sideline kiss at one of the Los Angeles Chargers player’s games. They’ve since been spotted together at other events, including shows on Beer’s tour, and shared glimpses of their romance together on social media.

See the couple’s engagement photos here: