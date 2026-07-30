Massachusetts Murder Trial Of Lindsay Clancy Continues

The trial of Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mother accused of murdering her three children, continues today in Plymouth Superior Court. Clancy, 35, is charged with the first-degree murder of her children—5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan—in January 2023. She claims she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings.

On Wednesday (July 29), Clancy's ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, testified about discovering the tragic scene in their Duxbury home. He recounted finding Lindsay injured outside after she attempted suicide by jumping from a second-floor window. Inside, he found their children dead in the basement. The emotional testimony included a recording of Patrick's 911 call, in which he can be heard telling the dispatcher, "She killed the kids," according to WBUR.

Lindsay Clancy's defense team is arguing that she should not be held criminally liable due to her mental state, claiming she did not receive adequate medical treatment for her postpartum psychosis. Defense attorney Kevin Reddington emphasized that Lindsay had sought help but was improperly treated. However, prosecutors argue that she acted intentionally and should be held responsible for the deaths.

Patrick Clancy's testimony highlighted his wife's mental health struggles, including her intrusive thoughts and multiple psychiatric medications. He stated that no one warned him not to leave Lindsay alone with the children. Prosecutors allege she planned the killings, sending Patrick out on errands to execute her plan.

Jurors are expected to visit the Clancy family home in Duxbury Friday (July 31) to observe the crime scene. The trial is anticipated to last up to eight weeks, with numerous witnesses, including medical experts, expected to testify about postpartum mental health.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or visit 988lifeline.org for support. The National Maternal Mental Health Hotline is available at 1-833-TLC-MAMA.