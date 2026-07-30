Nipsey Hussle Estate To Collaborate With Foot Locker Amid Anticipated Album
By Tony M. Centeno
July 30, 2026
Nipsey Hussle's estate is reportedly planning some rare collaborations amid his anticipated joint album with Bino Rideaux.
During a recent interview on Won of One: A PLLRS Podcast, media maven Karen Civil touched on her work with Nipsey Hussle's Neighborhood Nip Foundation and The Marathon Store. After discussing the growth of Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom and Casey Parker's Marathon Burger, Civil revealed that the late rapper's estate is preparing to collaborate with other major brands like Foot Locker and the Los Angeles Rams.
“There is a partnership coming with Foot Locker. [They’re] getting ready to reopen on Crenshaw and Slauson in conjunction with Marathon,” she said. “A partnership with the [Los Angeles] Rams is coming up.”
Karen Civil worked with Nipsey Hussle on multiple branding and marketing projects before his tragic passing in 2019. She continued the partnership by collaborating with his estate on numerous initiatives for the past seven years. Back in February, Civil helped announce the release of Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux's single "Reckless" off their upcoming joint album, Prolific.
Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux's joint album has been in the works for several years. While fans long suspected that Nip and Bino had plenty of unreleased collaborations in the vault, the late Grammy winner's brother, Blacc Sam, announced the album nearly a year ago. In an interview with Billboard, Sam revealed that the album was recorded in 2019, right before Nipsey was shot and killed.
Nip and Bino worked together several times before the Victory Lap rapper's untimely death. The duo released their collaborative project No Pressure in 2017 and teamed up with Dave East for "Clarity" in 2016. Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux's album Prolific is set to arrive this summer. Watch Karen Civil's entire interview above and check out another clip from the discussion below.