Karen Civil worked with Nipsey Hussle on multiple branding and marketing projects before his tragic passing in 2019. She continued the partnership by collaborating with his estate on numerous initiatives for the past seven years. Back in February, Civil helped announce the release of Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux's single "Reckless" off their upcoming joint album, Prolific.



Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux's joint album has been in the works for several years. While fans long suspected that Nip and Bino had plenty of unreleased collaborations in the vault, the late Grammy winner's brother, Blacc Sam, announced the album nearly a year ago. In an interview with Billboard, Sam revealed that the album was recorded in 2019, right before Nipsey was shot and killed.



Nip and Bino worked together several times before the Victory Lap rapper's untimely death. The duo released their collaborative project No Pressure in 2017 and teamed up with Dave East for "Clarity" in 2016. Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux's album Prolific is set to arrive this summer. Watch Karen Civil's entire interview above and check out another clip from the discussion below.