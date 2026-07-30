North Carolina Announces Probe Into GM's Conduct

By iHeartRadio

July 30, 2026

Denver Nuggets v Chicago Bulls
Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The University of North Carolina (UNC) has initiated an investigation into the conduct of its football general manager, Michael Lombardi. The university released a statement today (July 30) confirming that the university counsel has launched a probe into personnel-related actions by Lombardi. This comes after ESPN reported a complaint filed by a former UNC front office staffer. As a result, Lombardi was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday (July 27).

In addition to the internal investigation, journalist Pablo Torre reported that the College Sports Commission is also looking into UNC's football program, focusing on revenue-sharing and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) activities. This separate review adds pressure to the program, which is already under scrutiny following a 4-8 record last season under head coach Bill Belichick.

The College Sports Commission, responsible for overseeing financial rules in college sports, is investigating potential violations related to revenue-sharing caps, third-party NIL deals, and roster limits. The specifics of the investigation remain unclear, but the commission has previously acted on similar cases, including a recent arbitration against Nebraska players.

Lombardi joined UNC in December 2024, after working with Belichick in the NFL. His contract, valued at $4.5 million over three years, reflects his key role in the program's operations. However, his administrative leave poses operational challenges as the team prepares for its season opener against TCU in Dublin on August 29.

The university has not provided a timeline for the investigation's conclusion, and there is no indication that Belichick's status is affected. As UNC navigates this period of uncertainty, it must balance ongoing preparations with addressing the investigations.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices