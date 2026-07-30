North Carolina Announces Probe Into GM's Conduct

The University of North Carolina (UNC) has initiated an investigation into the conduct of its football general manager, Michael Lombardi. The university released a statement today (July 30) confirming that the university counsel has launched a probe into personnel-related actions by Lombardi. This comes after ESPN reported a complaint filed by a former UNC front office staffer. As a result, Lombardi was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday (July 27).

In addition to the internal investigation, journalist Pablo Torre reported that the College Sports Commission is also looking into UNC's football program, focusing on revenue-sharing and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) activities. This separate review adds pressure to the program, which is already under scrutiny following a 4-8 record last season under head coach Bill Belichick.

The College Sports Commission, responsible for overseeing financial rules in college sports, is investigating potential violations related to revenue-sharing caps, third-party NIL deals, and roster limits. The specifics of the investigation remain unclear, but the commission has previously acted on similar cases, including a recent arbitration against Nebraska players.

Lombardi joined UNC in December 2024, after working with Belichick in the NFL. His contract, valued at $4.5 million over three years, reflects his key role in the program's operations. However, his administrative leave poses operational challenges as the team prepares for its season opener against TCU in Dublin on August 29.

The university has not provided a timeline for the investigation's conclusion, and there is no indication that Belichick's status is affected. As UNC navigates this period of uncertainty, it must balance ongoing preparations with addressing the investigations.