Oscar Winner Rescued From AZ Mountain

Oscar-winning animator Glen Keane was rescued from Mummy Mountain in Paradise Valley, Arizona, on Wednesday (July 29) after becoming stranded during a hike. The 72-year-old, known for his work with Walt Disney Animation Studios, was hiking with his grandchildren when he realized the narrow trail had become too difficult to navigate in the 109°F heat.

Keane, who grew up in the area but now resides in France, made an emergency call for help. The Phoenix Fire Department dispatched a rescue helicopter, which airlifted him from the mountaintop to a nearby landing zone. According to Animation Magazine, Keane did not require further medical treatment.

Keane is a celebrated figure in the animation industry, having worked on iconic Disney films such as 'The Little Mermaid', 'Beauty and the Beast', and 'Aladdin'. He won an Oscar in 2018 for the animated short 'Dear Basketball', which he created with the late NBA star Kobe Bryant. Keane's father, Bil Keane, was the creator of the comic strip 'The Family Circus'.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller emphasized the dangers of hiking in extreme heat, noting that temperatures can rise significantly within a short period. Keane expressed gratitude for the rescue, telling AZFamily, "I was being lifted up [in the helicopter], and I was looking at all the areas that I used to climb around as a kid. And I thought, Lord, thank you."

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety precautions when hiking in high temperatures. Mummy Mountain remains open to hikers even during extreme heat warnings, as noted by the New York Post.