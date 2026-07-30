Panthers Rookie To Have Season-Ending Surgery

The Carolina Panthers have announced that rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn lateral collateral ligament (LCL) in his left knee. Brazzell, a third-round draft pick from Tennessee, sustained the injury during a 7-on-7 drill in training camp this week. Initially, the team expected him to be sidelined for up to eight weeks, but a second medical opinion confirmed that surgery was the best course of action.

The injury occurred on a noncontact play, and Brazzell was carted off the field after being unable to put weight on his left leg. According to WRAL, Panthers coach Dave Canales said, "He felt weird on it, sat down, and we took him in." The LCL is a crucial ligament that helps stabilize the knee, and while a torn LCL is less severe than an ACL tear, it can still require extensive recovery time.

Brazzell was expected to be a significant deep threat for the Panthers, complementing last year's Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan. Known for his speed, Brazzell ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. He had an impressive college career, recording 62 catches for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season with the Volunteers.

The Panthers have been hit hard by injuries during this preseason. Alongside Brazzell, second-year linebacker Nic Scourton is also out for the season with a torn ACL. Backup tight end Mitchell Evans was recently carted off the field with a low ankle sprain, though he is expected to return soon. Additionally, starting offensive tackles Taylor Moton and Ickey Ekwonu, along with guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt, have been dealing with various injuries.

The Panthers will face the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 6, as they continue to prepare for the upcoming NFL season.