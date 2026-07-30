Popular Cookies Recalled Due To Undeclared Allergens

Lidl US is recalling its Eridanous Shortbread Cookies with Chocolate Truffle Coating & Apricot Filling from stores in nine states and Washington, D.C. after discovering a labeling error that failed to list major food allergens in English. The recall affects 11.6-ounce (330-gram) boxes with UPC 4056489125839, distributed between July 15 and July 22.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the affected cookies were packaged with foreign-language labels and did not include the required English ingredient list, nutrition facts, or allergen declarations. Federal law mandates that all packaged foods sold in the United States clearly identify major food allergens in English.

The undeclared allergens in these cookies are wheat, soy, milk, and eggs. People who are allergic or sensitive to these ingredients face the risk of serious or potentially life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product. No illnesses have been reported so far.

The voluntary recall applies to Lidl stores in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Customers who purchased the cookies are advised not to eat them. They can discard the product or return it to any Lidl store for a full refund, and no receipt is required. Lidl US has stated, "Lidl U.S. regrets any inconvenience related to this voluntary recall."

Customers with questions can contact the Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at (844) 747-5435, Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET. The company is investigating how the error occurred and has said it is working to prevent similar issues in the future.