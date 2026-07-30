Possible Russian Missile Leaves 30ft Crater In Polish Farm Field

A suspected Russian missile created a 30-foot crater in a Polish farm field, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The incident occurred overnight in eastern Poland, near the village of Tarnawa-Kolonia. Tusk stated that all indications point to a Russian ballistic missile, but authorities are working to confirm the type and origin of the missile.

The Polish government responded by scrambling fighter jets to secure the country's airspace after Russian airstrikes in Ukraine, which killed at least eight people, including one in Kyiv. The missile landed in an uninhabited area, posing no direct threat to residents, but authorities were prepared to intercept it if it continued its trajectory.

Poland's armed forces detected an unidentified object moving westward in Polish airspace early Thursday morning (July 30). A Mi-24 helicopter crew later identified the crash site in a field about 2 kilometers from residential buildings. The Russian embassy in Warsaw has not commented on the incident.

The incident follows ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with Poland playing a supportive role for Ukraine. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has urged Kyiv's partners to increase their efforts against Russian missile attacks. As reported by European Pravda, Sikorski emphasized the importance of military support for Ukraine.

The situation is expected to be discussed further at the upcoming NATO summit, where leaders will consider additional support for Ukraine. The incident underscores the ongoing security challenges in the region and the potential for further escalation.