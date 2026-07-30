Sam Smith Confirms Engagement to Christian Cowan

By iHeartRadio

July 30, 2026

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Photo: Aliah Anderson / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Sam Smith has confirmed their engagement to fashion designer Christian Cowan after three years of dating. The announcement was made in an interview with the New York Times on Monday (July 28). Smith's upcoming album, Hazel Eyes, set to release on August 21, is named after Cowan's eye color and includes several songs inspired by their relationship.

Smith shared that the album's first track, "Everlasting Love," was started the night before their first date with Cowan and completed as their relationship blossomed. The album, described as a personal and creatively freeing project, explores themes of love, heartbreak, and healing. Smith emphasized the importance of singing openly queer love songs, stating, "For me, there’s something radical about being queer in this time, in this world, and singing love songs."

Cowan has also been inspired by Smith, designing a striking 52-pound feathered ensemble for Smith at the 2026 Met Gala. The couple has attended the event together for three consecutive years, showcasing Cowan's unique designs.

The engagement news follows the release of Smith's latest single, "Oh Mother," from Hazel Eyes. As they prepare for their upcoming album release, Smith reflects on the joy and challenges of love, expressing gratitude for the relationship that has deeply influenced their music.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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