Seattle Storm Apologizes To Activists Over Incident

The Seattle Storm has issued an apology following an incident involving co-owner Celeste Keaton and two teenage fans at a game against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday (July 28). The fans held signs supporting Indiana's Sophie Cunningham, who has publicly supported bans on trans athletes in women's sports. Keaton allegedly directed expletives at the girls, calling them "f---ing insane" for their views, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Storm majority owner Ginny Gilder apologized, stating, "Everyone who attends a Storm game deserves to feel welcome, and we remain committed to creating an inclusive environment where every fan is treated with respect." The incident occurred during a contentious game where fans and players reportedly showed disapproval towards the girls' signs, according to Fox News.

The WNBA has fined and suspended Keaton from attending the next five home games. Cunningham, who was not available for post-game comments, expressed on social media that everyone deserves a safe space and love, regardless of differing opinions.

The incident has sparked broader discussions about the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports, an issue highlighted by a recent Supreme Court ruling allowing states to ban transgender athletes from participating in women's sports. The Seattle Storm, currently holding the worst record in the league, lost the game 105-95.