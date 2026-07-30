Post Malone is putting a new spin on one of his hit singles when he makes a guest appearance on Sesame Street.

The F-1 Trillion artist, 31, will appear on Storm On Sesame Street. The soon-to-premiere, educational special aims to teach children how to prepare for severe weather, and how to help one another through the aftermath of a storm. Sesame Street shared a sneak peek of Post Malone’s appearance on the show’s official Instagram account on Thursday (July 30).

“Kindness shines through even on the stormiest days,” the caption reads. The sneak peek shows Post Malone singing with Elmo and other Sesame Street characters. The singer-songwriter is performing “A Little Help,” a special, kid-friendly adaptation for the show that nods to his hit 2024 collaboration with country star Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help.” Elmo’s official Instagram account shared a photo with Post Malone on Thursday with a caption that reads: “Thank you, Mr. Post Malone, for teaching Elmo that good friends can help you weather any storm. ❤️”

Post Malone will make his appearance on Storm On Sesame Street on Monday (August 3). The special will be available to watch on Netflix and PBS KIDS.