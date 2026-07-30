Severe Weather Threat Impacting Plains, Midwest

A multi-day severe weather threat is impacting the Central Plains and Midwest starting today (Thursday, July 30). The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 4 risk of flash flooding for parts of Minnesota, Kansas, Iowa, and other states in the region. The most intense storms are anticipated to form across central South Dakota and north-central Nebraska.

This weather pattern, bringing relief from the recent intense heat, will continue through the weekend. Daily thunderstorms and showers are expected to develop each afternoon, with the weather threat shifting into the Upper and Middle Mississippi Valley by Friday (July 31). According to Fox Weather, the storms will tap into a high amount of moisture, increasing the potential for torrential rain in a short period.

The New York Post reports that over 20 million people are at risk due to these storms, which have already caused wind gusts exceeding 75 mph in South Dakota earlier this week. Emergency shelters have been opened in areas like Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for residents displaced by the severe weather.

As the storm system moves east, the Midwest and Plains will experience a break from the extreme heat, with rainfall totals potentially exceeding 3 inches in some areas. The threat of flash flooding remains high, particularly in regions with already saturated soils.

The situation remains dynamic, and residents are advised to stay informed through local weather updates and prepare for possible flooding.