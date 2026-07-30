Taysom Hill Leaving Saints After Nine Seasons

By iHeartRadio

July 30, 2026

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025
Photo: Todd Kirkland / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Veteran NFL player Taysom Hill announced that he will not return to the New Orleans Saints for a tenth season. Hill shared the news on social media on Wednesday (July 29), stating that his time in New Orleans has come to an end. The 35-year-old has been a versatile player for the Saints, taking on roles as quarterback, tight end, running back, wide receiver, and special teams player.

Hill, who joined the Saints in 2017 after being claimed off waivers from the Green Bay Packers, has made history as the only player in the Super Bowl era to record 1,000 yards each as a passer, receiver, and ball carrier. He is also one of just five players with at least 10 career touchdowns in each category. Despite his achievements, Hill has not yet announced whether he plans to retire or continue his career with another team.

In his statement, Hill expressed gratitude to the city of New Orleans and the Saints organization. "I've taken time this offseason to think carefully about what comes next for my family and me," Hill said. "I still don't have a clear answer about what the future holds, but I know that returning to New Orleans is not in the cards." He added, "The passion, loyalty, and support you showed my family and me over these nine seasons were truly one of a kind."

According to NOLA.com, Hill's departure comes after a challenging 2025 season, during which he struggled to return to form following a serious knee injury. The Saints did not offer Hill a contract this offseason, and his No. 7 jersey has already been reassigned to another player.

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis praised Hill's contributions, saying, "His intelligence, unique athletic ability, versatility, and unselfishness have benefited this team in many facets for the past nine seasons." ESPN reports that Hill's future remains uncertain, but he has connections to several teams, including the Denver Broncos, where former Saints coach Sean Payton now leads.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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