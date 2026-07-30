Tigers Call Up Top Prospect

The Detroit Tigers have announced that their top prospect, center fielder Max Clark, is set to make his Major League Baseball debut. According to Baseball America, Clark is being called up from Triple-A Toledo due to injuries and underperformance affecting the Tigers' outfield depth.

Clark, who has shown significant improvement since the start of the season, is currently hitting .276 with 11 home runs over 90 games. This performance has earned him the opportunity to join the big leagues and potentially bolster the Tigers' lineup.

The decision to promote Clark comes as the Tigers look to strengthen their roster amidst ongoing challenges. The move is seen as a strategic effort to inject new energy and talent into the team as they navigate the remainder of the season.