Tim Cook's Last Apple Earnings Call Today

Today marks a significant moment for Apple as Tim Cook conducts his final earnings call as CEO. After 15 years at the helm, Cook is stepping down, leaving behind a company valued at 14 times more than when he started. Cook will transition to the role of executive chairman on September 1, with John Ternus, Apple's head of hardware, set to take over as CEO.

Investors are keenly watching for updates on iPhone sales and Apple's strategy regarding artificial intelligence. The tech giant will release its third-quarter earnings report after markets close today. Apple's stock has seen a remarkable rise, closing recently at $333.02, up 22.5% this year, and nearing its all-time high of $335.75. The company is approaching a market capitalization of $5 trillion, surpassing Nvidia as the world's most valuable company.

Cook's tenure has been marked by a significant increase in Apple's valuation, despite challenges such as supply constraints and the need for innovation in AI. The company's AI strategy has been distinct, focusing on on-device AI and existing infrastructure rather than massive data center buildouts, a move that has been positively received by investors. Apple's capital spending remains modest compared to peers like Microsoft and Amazon.

During today's call, investors will be looking for insights into iPhone demand, particularly with recent price hikes due to a global memory crunch. Analysts expect iPhone revenue to range between $55 billion and $57 billion. Additionally, Apple's services segment, which has consistently set records, will be under scrutiny for its growth trajectory.

As Cook steps down, Ternus will face the challenge of maintaining Apple's momentum and addressing the company's AI strategy, which includes a redesigned Siri expected to launch this fall. With Cook's leadership, Apple has achieved significant milestones, and today's earnings call will likely provide further insights into the company's future direction.