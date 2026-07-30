Trump Could Withdraw Blanche Nomination Amid GOP Opposition

President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of withdrawing Todd Blanche's nomination for attorney general due to opposition from Republican Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis. In a post on Truth Social on Thursday (July 30), Trump stated he has "no objection to temporarily withdrawing" Blanche's nomination if Cornyn and Tillis do not support it.

The Senate Judiciary Committee had postponed a vote on Blanche's nomination that was initially scheduled for Thursday. Cornyn and Tillis have expressed concerns over Trump's proposed anti-weaponization fund, which they believe could be misused. Cornyn stated on X that "POTUS is mistaken if he believes concerns about the provisions in his tax lawsuit settlement are limited to me and Senator Tillis."

Blanche, who has been serving as acting attorney general since April, faces scrutiny over a $1.8 billion settlement agreement with Trump, which critics fear could benefit those involved in the January 6 Capitol riots. Cornyn has demanded written assurances from the Department of Justice (DOJ) that the fund will not be revived and that audit immunity will not extend beyond the lawsuit's parties.

Despite the DOJ's verbal commitment to terminate the fund, Cornyn insists on a written guarantee. Tillis echoed Cornyn's concerns and suggested he might not attend the committee meeting without a deal. The situation remains tense as negotiations continue, with the Judiciary Committee unable to advance Blanche's nomination without Cornyn's support.