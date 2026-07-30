Trump Holds Cabinet Meeting At Camp David

President Donald Trump held a Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Friday (July 25) amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. The meeting took place as both countries resumed hostilities following the collapse of a ceasefire agreement. With midterm elections less than 100 days away, some Republicans have expressed concerns about the ongoing conflict.

Camp David, a 180-acre presidential retreat in Maryland, served as the backdrop for discussions on the Iran conflict. President Trump asserted that Iran is "negotiating on fumes" and emphasized that the upcoming midterm elections would not influence his strategy in the nearly three-month-old conflict. He expressed confidence in reaching a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reduce Iran's nuclear capabilities. However, the emerging agreement has faced criticism from some Republicans, who argue that it favors Tehran too much.

The meeting also touched on other topics, including efforts to lower prescription drug prices and the vice president's task force on fraud. After the meeting, President Trump planned to head to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for the weekend.

The conflict with Iran has been marked by recent U.S. strikes on Iranian missile sites, which the Pentagon described as "defensive." The strikes occurred after Iran attacked commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The situation remains tense, with both sides yet to reach a comprehensive agreement.

Amidst these developments, President Trump is also advocating for additional countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, to join the Abraham Accords, aimed at normalizing relations with Israel. However, this push has been met with mixed reactions from Middle Eastern allies.

The ongoing conflict has significant implications for global oil markets, as the Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for oil transportation. The situation continues to evolve, with further negotiations expected in the coming weeks.