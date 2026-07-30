Trump Launches Freedom Haulers Initiative for Veterans

President Donald Trump is set to announce the Freedom Haulers initiative today (Thursday, July 30), a program aimed at transitioning military veterans into commercial truck drivers. The initiative is part of the administration's broader strategy to enhance highway safety by replacing non-English-speaking and improperly licensed drivers with veterans.

The program will expedite the process for veterans to obtain commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) after their military service. According to Fox News, the initiative will involve collaboration between the Departments of Transportation, Labor, Veterans Affairs, and War. Veterans will have access to CDL training if they have not previously driven heavy vehicles during their service. The Department of Transportation will extend the waiver period for veterans to receive expedited CDLs from 12 to 24 months after active duty.

The announcement will take place at the White House, where President Trump will be joined by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and other officials. The administration has already removed over 24,000 commercial driver's licenses due to non-compliance with English proficiency requirements, as reported by AP News. Additionally, 30,000 licenses were canceled for being improperly issued to non-citizens.

The Freedom Haulers initiative also seeks to address the trucking industry's labor shortages by encouraging veterans to pursue trucking careers. The National Energy & Fuels Institute highlighted that veterans can use the GI Bill to cover CDL training costs and may qualify for a housing stipend. Werner Enterprises, a major trucking company, plans to hire 1,400 veteran drivers as part of this effort.

The administration's crackdown on non-compliant drivers follows a series of fatal crashes involving improperly licensed drivers. The initiative aims to strengthen America's supply chains and improve road safety by leveraging the skills and discipline of military veterans.