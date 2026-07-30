Wall Street Closes With Stocks Higher on Tech Gains

Wall Street closed higher on Thursday (July 30) as major indexes rebounded from the previous day's losses. The Nasdaq Composite led the gains, rising 2.8% to finish at 25,122.18, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.7% to 7,437.63. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 613 points, or 1.2%, closing at 52,208.06.

The rally was driven by strong performances in technology stocks, particularly Microsoft, which saw a 16% surge following positive growth reports from its Azure business. Semiconductor stocks also contributed to the upward momentum, with Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices posting significant gains. The iShares Semiconductor ETF rose over 8%, indicating renewed investor interest in the sector.

Despite the overall market rise, not all sectors participated in the rally. According to Barron's, nearly two-thirds of the S&P 500 components traded lower, highlighting the uneven nature of the recovery.

Investors are now looking forward to earnings reports from major companies such as Amazon, Apple, and Coinbase, which are set to release their results after the market close.

The market's recovery comes after a volatile session on Wednesday, where the Dow plunged over 1,100 points due to concerns about the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies. However, the tech sector's strength helped offset these worries and led to a positive close for the day.