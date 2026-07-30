WNBA Declines To Punish Bueckers, Reese Over Wager

WNBA stars Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese will not face disciplinary action from the league following a friendly wager that surfaced on social media. The incident occurred during All-Star Weekend when Bueckers of the Dallas Wings and Reese of the Atlanta Dream made a $400 bet on their upcoming game. The wager was captured in a video posted on the WNBA's official social media channels but was quickly deleted.

The league's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) under Section 5(c) prohibits players from wagering money or anything of value on the outcome of WNBA games. Despite this, the WNBA chose not to penalize the players, stating that the post "missed the mark" and was handled internally. According to Fox News, the league has been integrating sports betting into its broadcasts and partnerships, making this incident particularly sensitive.

The video, which showed Reese holding hundred-dollar bills, was widely shared before being removed. Yahoo Sports reported that the league's social media team overlooked the CBA rules, leading to questions about enforcement and consistency.