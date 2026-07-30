Ye Settles Sexual Harassment Lawsuit With His Former Assistant

In her original lawsuit, Pisciotta, a former OnlyFans model who was recruited by Ye in 2021, alleged that her employer sent her multiple sexually charged messages and masturbated while on the phone with her. She also claimed the rapper drugged her and sexually assaulted her while at Sean "Diddy" Combs' studio. Pisciotta said Combs had nothing to do with the incident and that he was only named a "co-host" of the studio session. After all of that, Ye allegedly fired her and refused to pay the $3 million severance he promised her.



Pisciotta sued Ye in 2024 for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and hostile work environment. At the time, Ye's legal team denied the "baseless" claims and alleged that she tried to extort him. He also threatened to file a countersuit.