50 Cent Reveals Why Eminem Never Returned To Filmmaking After '8 Mile'

"It's not ready until we say it's ready," he continued. "We can do it and do it over or, you know, it doesn't matter. 'Til it's perfected. Now, you just someone on a team of people that can make a great project. And then, there's a whole cast."



Eminem starred in 8 Mile alongside an all-star cast including Mekhi Phifer, Kim Basinger, Anthony Mackie, and Brittany Murphy. When it debuted in theaters in 2002, the film racked up over $51 million in its first weekend, and made $242.9 million worldwide. The film's soundtrack also became a commercial success, going quadruple platinum. 8 Mile also earned various Oscar nominations and won Best Original Song for "Lose Yourself." Despite all that, Eminem declined to follow up with a sequel. However, he's had a couple of small roles in major Hollywood films, including his most recent appearance in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2.



50 Cent and Eminem haven't worked together on any films, but they've been busy in the studio lately. Fif recently revealed that he and Em worked on a new song for his upcoming film Street Fighter featuring unreleased 2Pac vocals. During his appearance on "Today," the seasoned rapper described the track as the film's theme song, and confirmed that 'Pac's estate "loves it."



“We worked on it, and got it right,” Fif said after emphasizing that no AI was involved in making the song.



Watch 50 Cent talk about his upcoming song with Eminem and 2Pac below.