Alex Warren To Premiere New Single 'RESCUER' On iHeartRadio & TikTok LIVE

Alex Warren is giving fans the first listen to his new single "RESCUER" before anyone else. On Thursday, August 6th at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET, iHeartRadio and TikTok will stream the "iHeartRadio and TikTok LIVE Premiere with Alex Warren," a one-night event built entirely around the release — and around the people who've followed him to this moment.

The livestream airs across @iheartradio, @tiktok, and @alexwarren, with Warren hosting from the iHeartRadio Los Angeles Theater. It will also broadcast on iHeartRadio CHR stations nationwide, select Hot AC stations, and stream on iHeartRadio's digital station Hit Nation.

Alex Warren will perform his new single, premiere the official music video for “RESCUER” and share inspiration behind the music with fans ahead of the single’s official release on August 7th

Starting today, fans can head to iHeartRadio's digital station Hit Nation and use the talkback feature to submit questions directly to Alex Warren. Submissions are open through August 6, and select responses will be featured live during the event. On the night of, the interaction keeps going on TikTok, where fans can weigh in through interactive poll questions and custom likes in real time.

Warren arrives at this premiere off one of the biggest runs in pop. The Grammy-nominated artist swept the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards with wins for Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Pop Artist, and also took home the Breakthrough Artist of the Year TikTok Award.

"I'm so excited to premiere 'RESCUER' with iHeartRadio and TikTok LIVE before its official release," said Alex Warren. "Music has always been about connection for me, and together with iHeartRadio and TikTok I'll be able to directly connect with my fans, answer their questions and experience this moment together. It's going to be really special for everyone to hear 'RESCUER' and be part of this launch with me."

Furnished by Atlantic Records