Amazon To Return Some Of $600 Million In Tariff Payments Back To Customers

Amazon has confirmed it received about $600 million in tariff refunds following a Supreme Court decision that declared many of President Donald Trump’s tariffs illegal. The company disclosed the refund during its latest quarterly earnings call, with Amazon’s finance chief, Brian Olsavsky, stating, "We are participating in the tariff refund process and... we received approximately $600 million in Q2."

The refunds come after the Supreme Court's February 2026 decision in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, which ruled that certain tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) exceeded presidential authority. The Court of International Trade then ordered Customs and Border Protection to issue refunds for those tariffs. As a result, Amazon and other companies became entitled to recover millions they had paid in IEEPA-related tariffs.

Despite Amazon’s announcement, a proposed class action lawsuit alleges that the company previously declined to seek tariff refunds, aiming to "curry favor" with President Trump by allowing the government to retain the money. The suit claims that Amazon’s actions were not disclosed to consumers, who ultimately bore the cost of higher prices due to the tariffs. It further asserts that Amazon has not yet returned any portion of those funds to customers and criticizes the company for keeping a "windfall from unlawful government action."

The class action covers individuals who bought items from Amazon subject to IEEPA tariffs between February 2025 and February 2026. Plaintiffs argue that they should receive a share of any recovered refund, since they paid surcharges passed on by Amazon during the tariff period.

As the refund process continues, Amazon says it expects to return some of the cash to affected customers, but the timeline and method have not been detailed. Legal challenges and potential consumer payouts are likely in the months ahead, as courts and regulators review how companies handle tariff refunds and whether consumers will be fully compensated (Reuters).