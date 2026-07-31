American Among 10 Climbers Missing On One Of World’s Highest Mountains

An international team of climbers, including one American, is missing after an avalanche struck Broad Peak in northern Pakistan’s Karakoram mountain range. The group of 10, led by renowned Nepal-born mountaineer Nirmal Purja, has been out of contact since midday Thursday (July 30), according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

Rescue operations are underway, with ground crews and two Pakistan Army helicopters scouring the area for survivors. Four bodies have been recovered so far, though only Omani climber Nadhira Al Harthy has been identified among the deceased, as reported by the Alpine Club and confirmed by officials in Gilgit-Baltistan. The remaining six climbers, including Purja and American Mallory Geis, are still unaccounted for.

The expedition team consisted of five Nepalese climbers, Pakistani climber Sohail Sakhi from Hunza, Omani climber Al Harthy, American Geis, a Chinese climber identified only as Wang, and two British nationals. The avalanche hit while the team was attempting to summit Broad Peak, the world’s 12th-highest mountain at 8,047 meters (26,401 feet), an area known for harsh and unpredictable weather.

Nirmal Purja, known as “Nims Dai,” gained international fame through his record-breaking climbs and was featured in the Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible. He has held several climbing records, including the fastest ascent of all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters. Al Harthy, another prominent figure, was the first Omani woman to summit Mount Everest and had successfully climbed several of the world's most formidable peaks.

Search efforts are focused on a remote and challenging part of the mountain, with clear weather aiding rescue teams. The Alpine Club stated that “every possible effort is being made” to locate the missing climbers and retrieve the bodies. The situation is ongoing, and authorities have pledged to provide updates as they become available.