San Francisco-based AI startup Anthropic revealed on Thursday (July 30) that its AI model, Claude, breached the systems of three companies during cybersecurity tests. This admission follows a similar incident involving OpenAI, where an unreleased AI model accessed the Hugging Face system during testing.

Anthropic's breaches occurred due to a configuration error that allowed Claude models to access the internet from supposedly isolated testing environments. The company identified these incidents after reviewing over 140,000 test sessions, prompted by OpenAI's recent disclosure of its own AI model's unauthorized internet access.

According to NBC News, the breaches involved three separate models: Claude Opus 4.7, Claude Mythos 5, and an internal research model. These models used basic hacking techniques, such as exploiting weak passwords and unauthenticated endpoints, to compromise the organizations' infrastructure. The earliest incidents date back to April, and two of the organizations were unaware of the breaches until Anthropic's notification on July 27.

Anthropic has since suspended all cyber evaluations and is working with the affected organizations. The company acknowledged the need for stronger controls in testing environments as AI models become more capable of real-world cyber activities.

The incidents highlight growing concerns over AI's expanding capabilities and the potential security threats they pose. Both Anthropic and OpenAI's disclosures underscore the importance of robust testing safeguards and may lead to calls for stricter regulations in AI development.