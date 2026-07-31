Ariana Grande Debuts Ethereal, Soul-Baring 'Petal' Era — What To Know

Ariana Grande’s petal era has arrived.

The three-time Grammy-winning artist, 33, debuted her highly-anticipated eighth studio record on Friday (July 31). Grande’s petal is the global pop megastar’s first installment since 2024’s eternal sunshine and since her vibrant, musical theater-inspired Wicked era in her dream role of Glinda. Now, Grande is returning to her pop beginnings with dreamlike, ethereal vocals bringing intimate tracks to life. Grande’s evolution into her petal chapter is marked by vulnerable, unapologetic songwriting that blends elements of pop, R&B, and other genres.

kiss me hate that i made you love me petal stay oh well big feelings freak warning signs (interlude) like i do never get over me bad thing (bunny hop) nowhere, nobody

Grande, who is currently on her “Eternal Sunshine Tour,” executive produced the record and co-wrote it with ILYA, per a previously-issued press release. She described the project as “something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging.” Find Grande’s music on iHeartRadio here.