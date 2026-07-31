CBS Places Tony Romo On Leave After Arrest

NFL analyst Tony Romo has been placed on indefinite leave by CBS Sports following his arrest for drunk driving. The 46-year-old, who has served as the network's lead analyst since 2017, was arrested last week in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, after failing field sobriety tests during a traffic stop near Milwaukee.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Romo was stopped on July 23 for unsafe passing and cutting across the gore on I-43. He was reportedly heading to his grandparents' home after participating in a golf tournament. Romo asked to call his lawyer before stepping out of the car, but the officer declined his request. He was subsequently detained and taken for field testing.

Bodycam footage, obtained by TMZ, shows Romo stretching and apologizing during the tests, citing his history of back surgeries. He declined a breathalyzer test, referencing legal advice against it. An open container of alcohol was found in his vehicle, leading to additional citations and potential fines.

Romo's arrest has sparked widespread media attention, and he faces a court date on September 21. CBS has not commented on the incident, but Romo has withdrawn from the M&P Group Texas State Open following his arrest.

Romo, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, is known for his successful NFL career, which included four Pro Bowl appearances. He remains the Cowboys' franchise leader in career touchdown passes. As the situation unfolds, Romo's future with CBS remains uncertain.