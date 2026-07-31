DeAndre Hopkins Added To Georgia Tech's Staff

Longtime NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to join the coaching staff at Georgia Tech, according to CBS Sports. Hopkins, who has not officially retired from playing, will serve as an offensive assistant coach. This move comes after Hopkins spent time with the New England Patriots' coaches and front office to explore post-playing career options.

Hopkins, 34, has had a prolific NFL career with more than 1,000 receptions, over 13,000 yards, and 85 touchdowns. He played his last season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025, where he recorded career lows in receptions and yardage. Despite this, he remains a highly respected figure in football, known for his achievements as a five-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

The decision to transition into coaching was influenced by Hopkins' recent experiences with the Patriots, where he was seen assisting the coaching staff. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who has a long history with Hopkins from their time together at the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, facilitated this opportunity for Hopkins to explore coaching.

Georgia Tech, under head coach Brent Key, is entering its fourth full season with a strong track record of consecutive winning seasons and bowl game appearances. The Yellow Jackets are set to open their season on September 3 against Colorado in Atlanta. Hopkins' addition to the staff is expected to bring valuable NFL experience to the college team.

While Hopkins has not officially announced his retirement, his new role at Georgia Tech marks a significant step in his transition from player to coach. The football community will be watching closely to see how his expertise translates to his coaching career.