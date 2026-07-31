Death Penalty Trial Of Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Pushed Back

Jury selection in the death penalty trial of Payton Gendron, the gunman responsible for a racially-motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York supermarket, has been postponed. Originally scheduled to begin on Monday, August 17, jury questioning will now commence on Tuesday, October 13. This delay allows for additional pre-trial motions, as announced by a federal judge.

Gendron, who is already serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to state charges, killed 10 African Americans at the Tops supermarket in May 2022. The Justice Department is pursuing the death penalty in this federal case. As reported by Spectrum News, both prosecution and defense are finalizing which experts can evaluate Gendron and which tests may be conducted.

The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals recently reinstated three aggravating factors for the death penalty case: injury to surviving victims, attempt to incite violence, and racially motivated killings. These factors were initially dismissed by a lower court but are now back in consideration, according to Courthouse News.

Gendron's defense team previously indicated he might plead guilty to federal charges if the death penalty was not pursued. However, the Justice Department has decided to seek the death penalty, citing the severity of the crime. The decision, as noted by ABC News, has sparked varied reactions from victims' families and local officials.

The trial will proceed in the Western District of New York, with the penalty phase expected to follow the conclusion of the trial phase. The case continues to draw attention as it addresses issues of hate crimes and racial violence in the United States.