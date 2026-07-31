Falcons' London Engaged Over Taco Bell Dinner

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Sofia Gabay, in a unique proposal involving Taco Bell. The couple, who have been dating for three years, shared a special dinner at a scenic desert ranch near Los Angeles on July 2, the same date as their first date. London remembered Gabay's love for Taco Bell from their second date and decided to incorporate it into his proposal.

The proposal took place at a fancy dinner table with Crunchwrap Supremes and other Taco Bell favorites, complete with hot sauce. London also arranged for Gabay to pet alpacas, a favorite of hers, before surprising her with a dress and heels she had admired months earlier. After the Taco Bell dinner, the couple celebrated further with a meal at Nobu in Malibu.

London shared his excitement about the engagement, joking that Gabay was more thrilled about the Taco Bell than the ring. The engagement comes after London signed a four-year, $141 million contract extension with the Falcons, making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL. The couple is considering incorporating Taco Bell into their wedding plans, though nothing is confirmed yet.