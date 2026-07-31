Falcons QB Says Limited Practice Work Is Precautionary

By iHeartRadio

July 31, 2026

Atlanta Falcons OTA Offseason Workouts
Photo: Todd Kirkland / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa addressed concerns about his limited participation in training camp, stating that his back feels great and the reduced workload is merely a precaution. Speaking to reporters on Thursday (July 31), the 28-year-old emphasized the importance of avoiding serious injury so early in the preseason.

Tagovailoa's limited practice comes as part of the Falcons' strategy to manage player health. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Tagovailoa's back issue is not long-term and expects him to return soon. According to NFL.com, Tagovailoa joined the Falcons in March to compete for the starting quarterback position alongside Michael Penix Jr., who is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL.

Penix, who is participating in individual drills but not in full team activities, is also taking a cautious approach. He told The Athletic that he feels good but needs to be smart about his recovery. Penix's full clearance could take another four weeks, although it might happen sooner.

The Falcons' quarterback situation remains fluid, with rookie Jack Strand and newly signed veteran Cooper Rush leading team drills. The Falcoholic reported that the team released veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian due to a non-football injury, further impacting their depth chart.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices