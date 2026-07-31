Falcons QB Says Limited Practice Work Is Precautionary

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa addressed concerns about his limited participation in training camp, stating that his back feels great and the reduced workload is merely a precaution. Speaking to reporters on Thursday (July 31), the 28-year-old emphasized the importance of avoiding serious injury so early in the preseason.

Tagovailoa's limited practice comes as part of the Falcons' strategy to manage player health. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Tagovailoa's back issue is not long-term and expects him to return soon. According to NFL.com, Tagovailoa joined the Falcons in March to compete for the starting quarterback position alongside Michael Penix Jr., who is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL.

Penix, who is participating in individual drills but not in full team activities, is also taking a cautious approach. He told The Athletic that he feels good but needs to be smart about his recovery. Penix's full clearance could take another four weeks, although it might happen sooner.

The Falcons' quarterback situation remains fluid, with rookie Jack Strand and newly signed veteran Cooper Rush leading team drills. The Falcoholic reported that the team released veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian due to a non-football injury, further impacting their depth chart.