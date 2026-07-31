Frozen Blueberry Recall Expanded After E. Coli Hospitalizations

Publix has expanded its recall of GreenWise Organic frozen blueberries and mixed berries after four people were hospitalized with serious bacterial infections linked to E. coli O145:H28. The recall now covers all lots of GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries and Whole Mixed Berries sold in Publix stores across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

According to a recall notice from Publix, the berries may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, a bacteria that can cause severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting. While most healthy adults recover within a week, some people—particularly children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems—are at risk for hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a potentially life-threatening kidney complication.

The recall was first announced on Wednesday (July 3) by Chile-based supplier Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. after tests identified E. coli in one lot of GreenWise Organic frozen blueberries. However, following new public health information and confirmation of a total of 12 illnesses—including four hospitalizations—Publix expanded the recall to include all lots of the affected products.

Shoppers are advised to check their freezers for the following products: GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries (10-ounce and 48-ounce bags) and GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries (10-ounce and 48-ounce bags). All customers are urged not to eat these products and to either discard them or return them to Publix for a full refund.

The supplier and Publix are working with federal and state health officials to investigate the contamination’s source.

Anyone with questions can contact Publix Customer Care at (800) 242-1227 during business hours, or visit the CDC’s outbreak investigation page for updates. Symptoms of E. coli infection can appear three to five days after exposure and may lead to serious complications; anyone experiencing symptoms such as persistent vomiting, bloody diarrhea, decreased urination, or extreme fatigue should seek medical care immediately.