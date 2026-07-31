Israel Set To Join U.S. In Huge Iran Strike

The United States and Israel are reportedly preparing for a significant military operation targeting energy infrastructure in Iran. According to multiple sources cited by CBS News, the potential strikes could be among the harshest yet against Iran's energy sector. The plan was discussed during a cabinet meeting at Camp David on Friday (July 31), but President Donald Trump has not yet given the final approval.

The operation would mark Israel's return to joint military actions with the U.S. since the early weeks of the ongoing conflict. The Israelis have been notified and are coordinating with the United States, although an Israeli official told CBS News that Israel has not been formally asked to participate in military actions against Iran.

President Trump expressed his frustration over ongoing negotiations with Iran, stating, "We'll be hitting them very hard" during the cabinet meeting. The plan reportedly includes targeting power plants and refineries, aiming to disrupt Iran's military capabilities and governance.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated the administration's stance, stating, "The United States will win, and Iran will not have a nuclear weapon under his watch." Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell added that the Department of War is prepared to execute the President's directives.

The decision on the timing of the strikes remains uncertain, with discussions about concluding the operation before financial markets open on Monday due to potential economic impacts. High-level discussions also considered cutting electricity across Tehran, but no decision was made.

The situation remains fluid, and updates are expected as President Trump deliberates on the final go-ahead for the operation.