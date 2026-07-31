Jags' OC To Call Plays During Preseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars are giving their offensive coordinator, Grant Udinski, a chance to showcase his skills during the preseason. Head coach Liam Coen has decided to let Udinski handle all play-calling duties, allowing him to build his resume. Coen, who previously had a similar opportunity under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams, will likely resume play-calling during the regular season while Udinski helps with game planning.

Udinski, a highly regarded young coach, interviewed for head coaching positions with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills during the offseason. He withdrew from consideration for the Browns job, and the Bills promoted Joe Brady instead. Despite his young age, Udinski is seen as one of the brightest minds in the NFL, credited with significantly influencing Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's improvement last season, according to Jaguars.com.

The Jaguars are preparing for the possibility of losing Udinski to a head coaching position in the future. They have already promoted Shane Waldron to assistant head coach, positioning him as a potential successor. Waldron, who joined the Jaguars when Coen became head coach, has a strong track record, including a successful stint with the Los Angeles Rams. Black and Teal reports that Waldron could step in if Udinski departs.

The Jaguars are entering the 2026 season with high expectations, aiming to capitalize on a weak AFC and build on their successful 2025 campaign. With a strong coaching staff and a talented roster, they are poised for a deep playoff run. Sports Illustrated highlights the importance of retaining both Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile for the team's success.