Joe Rogan Tops Forbes List Of Highest-Paid Podcasters

Joe Rogan has once again secured the top spot as the highest-paid podcaster for 2026, according to Forbes. Rogan earned an estimated $82 million from June 2025 to June 2026. His podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, continues to be a major draw, with over 80 million downloads and views each month. Rogan's success is largely attributed to his three-year contract with Spotify, signed in 2024, which could reach up to $250 million.

Following Rogan, the hosts of the Technology Business Programming Network (TBPN), John Coogan and Jordi Hays, earned $70 million, making them the second highest earners. According to Grey Journal, TBPN was acquired by OpenAI for an estimated $150 million in cash and stock earlier this year.

At number three is Steven Bartlett, host of The Diary of a CEO, with earnings of $45 million. Bartlett's podcast has seen significant growth, contributing to his entrepreneurial ventures valued at $425 million. Ashley Flowers of Crime Junkie follows, earning $42 million, while the trio of Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes from Smartless round out the top five with $37 million.

These figures highlight the lucrative nature of podcasting, particularly for those who can leverage large audiences and secure substantial distribution deals. As the podcasting industry continues to grow, high-profile podcasters like Rogan remain at the forefront, capitalizing on their widespread influence and dedicated listener base.