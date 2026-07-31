Lorde Brings Out Charli XCX for Surprise Onstage Reunion

By iHeartRadio

July 31, 2026

Glastonbury Festival 2025 - Day Three
Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Lorde made a triumphant return to Lollapalooza 2026 in Chicago, taking the stage for a headlining performance that included a surprise appearance by Charli XCX. This marked a significant moment for Lorde, who had her set cut short during the 2017 festival due to weather conditions. The New Zealand singer captivated the audience at Grant Park, delivering a set filled with her hits and showcasing her evolution as an artist.

Charli XCX joined Lorde on stage, adding to the excitement of the night. Charli, who was also a headliner for the festival on Friday (July 31), brought her unique blend of hyperpop and mainstream appeal, as noted by Time Out Chicago. Her performance included tracks from her latest album, Music, Fashion, Film, which has been well-received by fans and critics alike.

Lollapalooza 2026, running from Thursday (July 30) to Sunday (August 2), features over 170 artists across eight stages. Other notable headliners include The Smashing Pumpkins, Tate McRae, and Olivia Dean, as reported by USA Today. The festival, a staple of Chicago's summer events, continues to draw massive crowds and generate significant economic impact for the city.

Festival-goers are advised to prepare for possible rain, as weather forecasts predict showers throughout the weekend, according to ABC7 Chicago. Despite the weather, the festival remains a highlight of the summer, with music fans eagerly anticipating each day's performances.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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