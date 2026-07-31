Marine Fighter Jet Crash At San Diego Base

By iHeartRadio

July 31, 2026

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Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images

A pilot ejected and was recovered following an F-35 fighter jet crash at the Marine Corps Miramar air base in San Diego. Footage shows crews dousing the wreckage of the supersonic stealth fighter jet with water cannons in the middle of an open field. Officials at the base confirmed that emergency personnel were responding to an F-35 "aircraft mishap." It's not known what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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