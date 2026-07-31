Mets Send AJ Minter To Twins

The New York Mets have initiated their trade deadline strategy by sending left-handed reliever A.J. Minter to the Minnesota Twins. In return, the Mets receive infield prospects Billy Amick and Bruin Agbayani, the latter being the son of former Mets outfielder Benny Agbayani. Minter, 32, has delivered a solid performance this season with a 2.35 ERA across 23 innings.

The Twins, eager to bolster their bullpen as they chase a wild-card spot, acquired Minter as their first move at the trade deadline. According to the New York Post, Amick and Agbayani rank as the No. 21 and No. 29 prospects in the Twins' system, respectively. Amick, a 23-year-old corner infielder, has showcased power in Double-A Wichita with 23 home runs this season. Agbayani, a 19-year-old middle infielder, has shown promise in Single-A.

Minter's departure marks the beginning of what is expected to be a series of trades by the Mets, who have struggled this season despite a high payroll. As reported by Sportsnet, the Mets are looking to offload several players before the trade deadline. Minter, who earns $11 million this season, will become a free agent in the winter.

The Twins, currently one game back from a wild-card spot, are hopeful that Minter's addition will enhance their playoff chances. The Times Herald-Record notes that Minter's trade is just the first of several anticipated moves, with other Mets players like Brooks Raley and Freddy Peralta also expected to be on the trading block.