Muni Long Says Her Health Issues Got Worse Due To Lack Of Support At Home

"I feel for people who are unable to really help themselves because I've been there all the while showing up and singing at Soul Train Awards and winning a Grammy for that performance," the singer and mother said.



"It's like when your lungs are having trouble, that's grief," she explained while referencing the book "The Secret Language of the Body." "When your knees are having trouble, that's not being able to stand up for yourself. When you're having throat issues, blocked throat chakra, that's you can't speak up for yourself. So these are all things that I was dealing with."



“So I've been just doing a lot of work to undo all of that stuff," she continued. "But it's hard to heal when you're constantly getting thrown back into battle every day. And I think it just it was a consistent deterioration of my health. And then my home life wasn't helping at all. I did not have the support at home that I should have.”



Long said she joined the tour to help pay off some of her debts, but her health issues got so severe that she couldn't continue. She explained that she came down with pneumonia early on in the tour and had to go to the hospital, which made her miss five or six shows. She knew she should've gone home after that but forced herself to perform at five more shows.



“I think it was the St. Louis show. I was so ill," she said. "I made it to the show just barely and I only had time to perform 'Hours and Hours and 'Made For Me.' And then that next day, I think it was Thanksgiving, I went home, and I woke up in the hospital.”



Muni Long eventually had the surgery and has been recovering well over the past six months. She recently returned to the spotlight when she appeared at the 2026 BET Awards in Los Angeles. Watch the entire interview to find out more about her health journey.