Noah Kahan, a Grammy-nominated artist from Vermont, humorously shared his excitement on Thursday night (July 30) at his Arlington show after learning that former President Barack Obama included his song "Doors" on the 2026 summer playlist. Kahan joked about pretending to call Obama to express his joy at finally making the list "after 15 f–king years."

Obama's annual summer playlist, which he shared on social media, features a mix of classic and contemporary tracks. It includes songs from legends like The Beatles and David Bowie, alongside newer artists such as Kahan and Tyla. The playlist begins with "Song of Good Hope" by Glen Hansard, an Irish musician who tragically passed away earlier this week. Obama noted in his Instagram post that the song is a favorite of both him and his wife, Michelle.

Kahan expressed his excitement on social media, writing on X, "I can finally rest," and sharing a similar sentiment on Instagram with the message, "And now my watch has ended." His inclusion on the playlist marks a significant milestone in his career.

Obama's playlist also highlights other artists like The Strokes, Coldplay, and Mumford & Sons, showcasing a diverse range of musical genres. The former president also shared his summer reading list, featuring works by authors such as Elizabeth Strout and Ann Patchett.

The playlist and reading list are eagerly anticipated each year, offering a glimpse into the former president's cultural interests. Kahan's inclusion is a testament to his growing influence in the music industry.