Ohtani To Return To Dodgers' Lineup Tonight

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is set to return to the lineup for tonight's series opener against the Boston Red Sox. The two-way player missed Thursday's (July 30) game against the Seattle Mariners due to lingering soreness in his left knee, which has kept him off the pitcher's mound for nearly a month. Alongside this, Ohtani has been managing a biceps injury.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts described Ohtani's absence as a precautionary measure to prevent further complications. Roberts emphasized the importance of communication between Ohtani and the team's medical staff, which has been crucial in managing his injuries. Despite the setbacks, Roberts expressed confidence that Ohtani will not need to be placed on the injured list.

Ohtani last pitched on July 3 against the San Diego Padres, where he experienced discomfort in his right biceps. He received a lubricant injection in his knee and took a short break in hopes of alleviating the pain. Although the Dodgers skipped his scheduled start in Philadelphia on July 22, Ohtani remains a vital part of the team's lineup.

The Dodgers are focusing on maximizing Ohtani's batting contributions while managing his knee and biceps issues. As reported by ABC7, Ohtani's knee soreness is more pronounced when pitching, but he remains a valuable asset at the plate.

Roberts and the Dodgers are hopeful that Ohtani will resume pitching later in the season, potentially in the playoffs.