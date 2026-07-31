Packers Tight End Off PUP List, Practices

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has been activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, allowing him to practice with the team for the first time since tearing his ACL last November. The activation occurred today, marking a significant step in Kraft's recovery process. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Kraft was limited to individual drills as he begins his return to full fitness.

Kraft, who was on a Pro Bowl pace before his injury, caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns in the first eight games of the 2025 season. He suffered his injury against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field, which ended his season prematurely. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst expressed optimism about Kraft's recovery, stating that playing in Week 1 is "very much a possibility" for the tight end.

The Packers are being cautious with Kraft, especially amid ongoing contract extension negotiations. Kraft's return is crucial for the team as they prepare for the upcoming season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 13. The Packers hope to have Kraft fully integrated into the lineup by then.

Kraft's activation comes as the Packers manage several injuries at the start of training camp. Other players, such as guard Aaron Banks and defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse, have also come off the PUP list. Meanwhile, star edge rusher Micah Parsons remains on the PUP list with a less certain return timetable.

Kraft's journey back to the field has been marked by determination and resilience. In an inspiring message posted on Instagram, Kraft wrote, "Had to slow cook it this offseason. Ready to work!" His dedication to recovery is evident as he aims to make a strong comeback and contribute to the Packers' success this season.