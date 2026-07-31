Penguins Sign Novak To Three-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have secured forward Tommy Novak with a three-year, $14 million contract extension, announced today (July 31). Novak, who hails from St. Paul, Minnesota, played a pivotal role in the Penguins' lineup last season. The 29-year-old recorded 16 goals and 26 assists over 82 games, demonstrating his durability by appearing in every game of the season.

Novak joined the Penguins from the Nashville Predators during the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. His first full season with Pittsburgh showcased his versatility as a middle-six forward, contributing significantly to the team's possession metrics. According to Pensburgh, Novak excelled in driving play through the neutral zone and setting up teammates in the offensive end.

Despite a slow start and challenges in the playoffs, Novak's overall performance earned him a solid grade for the season. His contract, which carries a cap hit of $4.65 million per season, reflects the Penguins' confidence in his ability to continue contributing at a high level. The deal will keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2029-30 season, as noted by PuckPedia.

Novak's journey to the Penguins began with his draft by Nashville in 2015. He played collegiate hockey at the University of Minnesota before turning professional. The Penguins acquired him along with defenseman Luke Schenn in exchange for Michael Bunting and a draft pick, as reported by NHL.com.