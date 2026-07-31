Pima County Sheriff Releases Guthrie Ransom Notes To Spur New Leads

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department released two ransom notes connected to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, in an effort to generate new leads as the case reaches its six-month mark. The notes, previously sent to both local and national media outlets in early February, were released on Friday, (July 31) with the hope that someone might recognize the writing style or provide critical information.

According to reporting from AZFamily, the first note was addressed directly to Savannah Guthrie and demanded $4 million in bitcoin, threatening harm to Nancy if payment was not received. The note also included specific details about Guthrie's belongings, referencing a white smart watch left at the foot of her bed and a destroyed backyard floodlight. The suspect stated Nancy would be released unharmed upon payment and warned, “Do not play games, law enforcement will not be able to help you.”

A second note, received days later, showed a different tone, expressing regret and stating that Nancy “perished shortly after she was taken,” possibly due to heart-related issues. The note’s author said, “We never intended to hurt her,” and claimed they hadn't understood the seriousness of her health condition. Nancy Guthrie, who was 84 at the time, required daily medication and had a pacemaker.

The sheriff’s department believes the notes reveal unique linguistic patterns that could help identify the person responsible. “A friend, family member, coworker, classmate, or acquaintance may recognize these patterns of expression and possess information that could help identify the individual responsible,” deputies said in a statement.

Authorities say Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home on January 31 and was reported missing the next day. Doorbell camera footage, now part of the investigation, and a detailed timeline suggest the abduction was pre-planned. The suspect is described as a man between five-foot-nine and five-foot-ten with an average build, last seen wearing black gloves and carrying a black Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

Both the Guthrie family and the FBI have offered significant rewards for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery—$1 million from the family and $100,000 from the FBI. Investigators urge anyone with knowledge, no matter how minor, to come forward. Tips can be reported to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. Anonymous tips are also accepted through 88-CRIME.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department continues to treat the case as a kidnapping for ransom. The investigation remains active, with authorities hoping the newly released ransom note content will finally lead to answers.