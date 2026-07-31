Postal Worker Accused Of Stealing Winning Lotto Ticket

A U.S. Postal Service worker in Florida is facing charges after allegedly stealing a winning lottery ticket from the mail and cashing it in. Lekaysha Lockhart, 28, was arrested on July 23 following a joint investigation by the Florida Lottery Division of Security and the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General. She admitted to the crime, which involved a Pick 4 ticket worth $2,600.

The investigation began when a lottery player reported that the winning ticket, sent via mail, never reached its intended destination. It was later discovered that Lockhart redeemed the ticket on June 19 at the Florida Lottery's Miami District Office. Lockhart, who worked as a letter carrier, now faces multiple charges, including grand theft, mail theft, and dealing in stolen property.

Florida Lottery Secretary Reginald D. Dixon commended the investigative efforts, stating, "Our players deserve confidence that every Lottery prize is protected through strong security measures and diligent oversight." He also thanked the partners involved in resolving the case, including the Broward County Sheriff's Office.